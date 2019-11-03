KOUNTZE, Texas — Acadian Ambulance confirmed they are transporting a stabbing victim to St. Elizabeth's from Kountze.

Kountze Police is investigating a stabbing in the 1200 block of Allison Street in Kountze.

Officers on scene told 12News the victim was staying at his sister's house and he was stabbed by someone he knew in the neck and shoulder.

He was alert and talking when he was transported to the hospital, according to first responders at the scene.

No one has been arrested as of 11:25 a.m. Police are still searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

