LIST: St. Patrick's Day celebrations around Beaumont Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — The celebration of Irish heritage known as St. Patrick’s Day falls on March 17 every year. The holiday honors Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland who is known for bringing Christianity to the country over 1,000 years ago.

12News is helping the Southeast Texans find events happening near them to get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit.

This is not an exhaustive list. If there are other St. Patrick's Day-themed events not mentioned in this article, please email 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Friday, March 17, 2023

5945 College St.

Enjoy green beer and live entertainment.

6210 Phelan Blvd.

Drink specials on green beer, car bombs, Jameson and Guinness.

3805 Calder Ave.

Performance by the Mud Flats, food, Guinness on tap, Jameson and other fine whiskeys.

345 Fannin St.

About the movie: Two Irish Catholic brothers become vigilantes and wipe out Boston's criminal underworld in the name of God.

4020 Dowlen Rd.

Starts at 3 p.m. with crawfish and drink specials. Turtle races will start at 6 p.m. Sidecar will start playing at 9 p.m. and a live DJ will take it away for the rest of the night on the patio.

229 Dowlen Rd.

Enjoy live music from the B-Sides, drinks and food. Entertainment starts at 8:00 p.m.

6165 Muela Creek Dr.

Live entertainment, adult games, drink specials, crawfish, specialty green drinks and more.

