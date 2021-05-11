St. Mark's Episcopal Church gearing up for 80th Annual Chili Supper and Bazaar

Southeast Texans can enjoy some chili and get a head start on their holiday shopping all while helping out community members in need.

BEAUMONT, Texas — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is gearing up for it's 80th Annual Chili Supper & Bazaar on Thursday, Nov. 11th.

Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and supper will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The bazaar and silent auction will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available for sale at the church office as well as online priced at $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

April Zercowitz, organizer and treasurer for St. Mark's, spoke with 12News about what changes Southeast Texans can expect from the upcoming event, compared to last year.

"We're so excited to open our doors back up. We'll have upstairs dining, we'll have outdoor dining and of course we'll still have take-out," she said.

At the bazaar, attendees can find local vendors selling baked goods, gourmet popcorn, candles, holiday items, body care and much more.

"It's important too for the community to come shop for our vendors who also were hit from the events canceled in our area. They're trying to make a comeback as well," said Zercowitz.

According to their website, serving 'Christ, Community and Chili' since 1941 has been an important mission of St. Mark’s. An old family recipe, dating further back then the chili supper itself, has been the secret to the success in giving back to neighbors in Southeast Texas.

Proceeds from the annual Chili Supper and the St. Mark's Treasure House are awarded to local community service organizations. Last Spring, they were able to award $20K to the community. An additional $17,000 was awarded to St. Mark’s Emergency Outreach and Meals at the Crossroads. They've given back a grand total of $500,000 since 2010.