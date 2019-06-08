BEAUMONT, Texas — Several businesses are preparing in the wake of the weekend's mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, in case Southeast Texas sees tragedy.

Flags outside CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont are flying at half staff in memory of the 31 people killed in the two shootings.

"We are now living in a world that we did not live in 20 plus years ago, because there's not a week or month that goes by where we're not hearing about some mass shooting,"

Dr. Dar Kavouspour, the assistant director of trauma services at St. Elizabeth, said his team sees about 1,600 trauma patients each year.

"We're equipped to take care of the people that are seriously injured, and most of the trauma in Southeast Texas comes to this facility," Kavouspour said.

The team at St. Elizabeth isn't the only one preparing for worst case scenarios.

Captain James Riley with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said since the shooting in El Paso and Dayton, at least ten different businesses in the area have signed up to take a free active shooter training course.

Riley can be reached at riley@co.jefferson.tx.us for more information on the training.

RELATED: 'Run and get away,' Southeast Texans react to recent mass shootings, officials offer training

Riley told 12News it's important for people to know how to get out alive, by running, hiding and fighting if necessary.