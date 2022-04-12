'A great privilege and honor' | St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School will have new principal for 2022-23 school year

Sr. Bernadette Huong-Nguyen will take the place of Felicia Andrews-Runnels as principal.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School in Beaumont will have a new principal for the 2022-23 school year.

Sr. Bernadette Huong-Nguyen will take the place of Felicia Andrews-Runnels, according to a Catholic Diocese of Beaumont release. Runnels has served as principal for six years and has spent 28 years educating students.

Diocese of Beaumont officials thanked Runnels for her years of leadership and wished her well.

Sister Nguyen is a Houston native who earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas. She is a member of the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province located in her hometown.

The upcoming principal has taught various grade levels, according to the release.

Sister Nguyen recently served as the instruction specialist and the curriculum and instruction support coach at a Catholic school in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Sister Bernadette likes to volunteer as a confirmation catechist and has a passion for learning new things and supporting teachers, according to the release. She attended the 2021 World Series game to cheer on the Houston Astros and to bring, “the joy of Christ to the many Astros fans attending the games.”

Sister Bernadette said it is, “a great privilege and honor to be chosen to serve St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School.” She said she looks forward to meeting her new family.

From a Catholic Diocese of Beaumont release:

