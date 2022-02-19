St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School fundraising for student scholarships with ticket raffle for new car

The school is hosting a drive-thru ticket sale for its annual Mardi Gras Car Raffle on Feb. 19, and Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School is kicking off its largest fundraiser for student scholarships.

The school is hosting a drive-thru ticket sale for its annual Mardi Gras Car Raffle on Saturday, Feb. 19, and Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The raffle drawing is for a 2022 Chevrolet Spark. The lucky ticket number will be announced on Saturday, February 26 at 6 p.m. in the school gym at 850 Forsythe Street in downtown Beaumont.

Tickets are on sale for $5 each. Participants can also purchase five tickets for $20.

Organizers said they're planning to keep all participants entertained at the drive-thru sale on Feb. 26 with cheerleaders, Mardi Gras beads, music, and fanfare.

