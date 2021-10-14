St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School holds annual chicken dinner fundraiser Friday

The event is to help provide scholarships to students and to replace outdoor playground equipment at the early childhood center.

BEAUMONT, Texas — St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School is raising money with its annual chicken dinner fundraiser.

The fundraiser is a drive-thru event and will take place Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the campus located at 850 Forsythe Street in Beaumont.

For $10, you will get chicken, a link, potato salad, and baked beans. You can purchase tickets in the school's front office Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. while supplies last.

You can purchase tickets on the day of the event, while dinners last.