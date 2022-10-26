St. Anne Catholic School hosting 44th annual Halloween carnival on Saturday

Event organizers are asking that attendees bring one canned good to be donated to Some Other Place for carnival entry.

BEAUMONT, Texas — St. Anne Catholic School in Beaumont is gearing up for spooky season with their 44th annual Halloween carnival.

The event takes place at 375 N 11th Street in Beaumont on October 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be inflatables, games and food, such as gumbo, tamales and a lot of sweet treats.

There will even be a haunted house and more fun for the entire family to enjoy.

St. Anne Carnival Publicity Chair Jennifer Gregory says event organizers are asking for one favor from attendees.

"We just ask that everyone bring one canned good, that will donated to Some Other Place for entry. You can buy tickets when you get in for food, and rides and everything," she said.

You can buy a $25 wristband for unlimited access to inflatables, the corn maze and basketball.