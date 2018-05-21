In wake of the most recent school shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 people dead, school districts close by are shocked to see this happen so close to home.

"With the Santa Fe incident occurring which is fairly close to home, I want to have the opportunity to show our community that we are doing everything possible to keep our kids safe," Spurger ISD Superintendent Kendall Smith says.

Smith say’s schools in the Spurger Independent School District will be increasing security measures because of it.

"We're going to go to a all secure electronic door system, where people have to be buzzed in to come in with a microphone and a camera on them," Smith said.

Parents and students will need to plan for a few extra minutes to get into school every morning, but Smith says it’s all in the best interest of the students.

"I just want our community to know that we’re are taking extraordinary steps, to protect their children," Smith said.

