Spring Break crowds on Bolivar Peninsula 50% of what they were before COVID

Galveston Co. Sheriff's Office says crowds about half what they were pre-pandemic

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — It's Spring Break, and despite seeing large crowds at beaches in some parts of the country, crowds on Bolivar Peninsula remain relatively small.

It hasn't been the normal Spring Break on Crystal Beach with beach crowds about half their normal size, according to Galveston Co. Sheriff's Office.

Chief deputy Douglas Hudson tells 12News that Saturday saw the biggest crowds on Crystal Beach. But Hudson says they were roughly 50% from what they'd normally see at the beach during Spring Break before the pandemic.

Hudson says that he believes that some colleges cancelling Spring Break, Texas A&M being among the largest to do so, may have had a lot to do with crowds being smaller than normal.

And fewer people led to fewer problems, Hudson says. Deputies handed out approximately 75 tickets on Crystal Beach last week.

Hudson also says there weren't any issues with businesses and restaurants, many of which still require masks.

But Hudson says the city of Galveston did see large, Spring Break crowds.

"I live here, and I can tell you it was packed almost every day during Spring Break," Hudson said. "Traffic was horrendous!"

The smaller crowds on Bolivar Peninsula are a far cry from what other beach destinations are seeing across the country.

Miami Beach is dealing with tens of thousands of people flocking to the area. Large crowds of maskless revelers were seen flooding the city's entertainment district with no social distancing in sight, ABC News reports.

Miami Beach is now under a Thursday-Sunday 'COVID curfew' through April 12.

Miami's mayor is blaming cheap flights and cheap hotels for luring large crowds to South Florida.

Doctors are concerned that people are ignoring the pandemic and are letting off the breaks too early.

Dr. Linda Yancey, an infectious diseases specialist with Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, says COVID-19 is still widespread in many areas of the U.S., including Southeast Texas, so pandemic safety precautions are still necessary.

“If you’ve been out of town interacting with people outside your bubble and you’re coming back into a household with unvaccinated people, you need to protect them for the next 10 days,” Yancey said.

All the major variants from the UK, South Africa, Brazil, New York and California have been reported in Southeast Texas, with the UK variant spreading rapidly.