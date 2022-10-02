Legal sports betting drawing Texans to Louisiana ahead of Super Bowl between Bengals, Rams

There's been a rise in sports gambling this year and much of it has to do with the legalization of sports betting in ten states.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — As Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Cinncinati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams approaches, many are placing their bets on the big game.

Not Texas, of course. But all you have to do is cross the state line in Lake Charles to the casinos.

Adrian Santana drove in from Houston Thursday to put his money on the Rams for the Super Bowl.

Santana said he's got a few prop bets in the pot for the big game Sunday.

"Over-under receiving yards, or who's going to score a touchdown, or MVP like who's going to win MVP," Santana said.

Santana, who likes the Rams' Odell Beckham Jr., to win MVP, said it should be a packed house at the Sportsbook for Sunday’s game.

"It was pretty crazy here for just like a normal NFL Sunday, so I'm sure once Sunday hits, it's going to be even kind of crazier and the same thing once March Madness happens," Santana said.

Santana said it would be nice to have sports betting in Texas but he's made the trip from Houston to the Sportsbook at L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles a couple of times before and looks forward to coming back soon.

"It's nice to just come in here and be able to place your bets and, then stay for a day or two and, then go back home and stuff," Santana said.

Sportsbook supervisor Austin Hurst recommends people get to the Sportsbook a couple of hours before kickoff Sunday, so they have time to place their bets before the big game gets underway.

Santana looks forward to coming back to the sportsbook at the L'Auberge Casino and placing more bets for March Madness.