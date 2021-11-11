Sports betting is now allowed at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles

When people usually come to the Golden Nugget, they hit the slots and poker games. But now they'll be able to invest more in their favorite sports team.



All bets are on at the golden nugget.



“Proud to be betting legally in sports in Louisiana,” said Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale.



He said he’s happy to cash in right next door.



“So normally I have to fly to Las Vegas or to Colorado or New Jersey. Now Louisiana is just a hop skip and a jump away from Houston,” McIngvale said.



Over 80 percent of the Golden Nugget's business comes from the Houston and Beaumont area, so people like Roseanne Thompson are looking forward to seeing what additional money DraftKings sportsbook will bring.



“It's a really good economic boost for the area for us,” Thompson said.



And the people of Louisiana agree. The voter's voices were heard and now their books are on the table.



“I want to bet $60,000. Money line on Texas A&M and Ole Miss,” McIngvale said.



While some are eager to tap into their betting strategy, Brian Absher is new to the game.



“It's gonna be a learning curve that's for sure you know,” Absher said. “So just figuring out what type of wager to make and how I'm going to actually win.”



So, he played it safe today.



“$20 for LSU to win and possibly win $42,” Absher said.



But some decided to go big or go home.



“I made several college football bets for this Saturday,” said Chad Cooper attendee at DraftKings Sportsbook ribbon cutting.



So whether it’s $1 or $60,000, DraftKings at the Golden Nugget gives Louisiana a new way to play.