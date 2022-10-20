Spindletop Center in Beaumont hiring for jobs starting at $14.50 an hour

Some positions need a specific college degree or license, while others only require a high school diploma or GED.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans attended a job fair Thursday to learn more about working for the Spindletop Center in Beaumont.

The fair took placed at the Fowler-Harris event center at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Spindletop Center is nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral healthcare, programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use services for each stage of life, according to their website.

The center has jobs starting at $14.50 an hour for full and part time positions.

Chief Human Resources Officer Creslyn Foster says they're hiring for customer service representatives, case workers, licensed vocational nurses, registered nurses, licensed professional counselors and more.

Job openings can be found here.

