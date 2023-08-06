Spindletop Center helps people learn how to identify, understand signs of mental health, substance use issues

Attendees learn how to be non-judgmental and how to encourage someone to seek help for their problems, instead of forcing them into rehab.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a tough realization to come to when you think a loved one may be dealing with substance abuse or mental health problems, and an even harder conversation to start.

The experts at Spindletop Center in Beaumont hold Mental Health First Aid courses, which is an evidence-based skills training for Southeast Texans to help them identify, understand and respond to signs and symptoms of a mental health or substance use challenge.

Spindletop Center's Mental Health Outreach Coordinator Tracy Baker says one of the things they teach is keeping a neutral expression, so you don't seem visibly shocked when someone tells you they're struggling.

"We also talk about you can accept someone's beliefs without judging them, or letting them know that you disagree because when you're helping someone with a mental health or substance abuse challenge you wanna really reach them and set aside your own beliefs during that," Baker said.

Marty Ryan is seeking help for substance abuse at the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council of Deep East Texas.

"Well I had a bad accident last year and my mom passed away and a bunch of my family's passed away and I'm going through depression," Ryan said.



Ryan is like many in this world, impacted by a windfall of personal and family tragedies that drove him to substance abuse.

"Sometimes I drink for pain and to get rid of those feelings. But I also, I also slip up and do a little different drug," Ryan said.



But instead of falling deeper into addiction, Ryan is getting help, which is a hard conversation Spindletop Center aims to help with.



“Talk to someone about it and hear what their solutions to your problem is," Ryan said.

Lakeisha Walker-Adams attended the course on Thursday. She learned some great tips.



"Don't make people feel like they're unimportant, or not seen. Or say key phrases like 'you're crazy'. Or you're this and that make them feel like it's excepted, and it's just a phase, that we're going to help them work through," Walker-Adams said.



Attendees learn how to be non-judgmental and how to encourage someone to seek help for their problems instead of forcing them into rehab.

"If someone is having a mental health or substance use situation or crisis, challenge, we encourage them to get help, but we teach very specifically you never force, you never threaten," Baker said.



Data Coordinator of the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council of Deep East Texas Kim Bartel says it works best when the person struggling takes matters into their own hands.



"They finally reach a point and say I'd like to get some help, and that's what works best. It takes time, it takes effort, there's relapses that occur, but that's not the end," Bartel said.