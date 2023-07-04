Troopers: Speed and rain play role in single-vehicle crash involving teen near Pine Forest

The 17-year-old driver struck a tree and a vent line belonging to the Trecora pipeline.

PINE FOREST, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash near Pine Forest that sent a teen to the hospital Friday afternoon.

It happened Friday, April 7, 2023 on Farm-to-Market Road 1131, at the 438-mile marker near Pine Forest.

Preliminary investigation reveals that at around 1:30 p.m. a Ford pickup was reportedly traveling southeast at a speed which was unsafe, according to a news release from DPS.

Due to the rainy weather, the 17-year-old driver traveled off the road to the left, where he struck a tree and a vent line belonging to the Trecora pipeline, according to the release.

The driver was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The driver, identified as 17-year-old Patrick Wright of Vidor, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

