Slow down! Speed limit changes in Beaumont, Orange County start Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

TxDOT said both changes are the result of recent speed studies.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two new speed limit changes are coming to Beaumont and Orangefield, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation.



Starting Monday, the speed limit along US 90, or College Street, from Dowlen Road to South 23rd Street in Beaumont will drop from 50 mph to 45 mph.

In Orange County, the speed limit along FM 1442 from just south of I-10 to one mile south will be lowered from 70 mph to 65 mph.

TxDOT said both changes are the result of recent speed studies.

Full release from Texas Department of Transportation.

SPEED LIMIT CHANGE: As a result of recent speed studies, two stretches of roadway will have speed reductions beginning Monday, September 13th. The speed limit along US90 (College Street) from Dowlen Road to S. 23rd Street in Beaumont will be changed from 50 mph to 45 mph. In Orange County, the speed limit along FM1442 from just south of I10 to one mile south will be lowered from 70 mph to 65 mph. Please obey all new limits.