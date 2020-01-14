GROVES, Texas — The rules of the cotton candy pink 'blessings box' in Groves are simple; "take what you need, leave what you can."

Sunday the athletes that make up the "Southeast Texas Heroes," decided to fill it. They're a group of "differently-abled individuals who love sports."

Holly Vicknair Jones, the head of delegation, said each athlete gathered some canned goods to donate. It's something they plan to do more often.

"The athletes enjoy giving back," Jones said.

Jon Oliphint, Taylor Noel, Zach Lummus, Leah Dinger, Brad Smith and Jayden Jones each played a role in filling up the box. They are currently training for the state bowling tournament February 6 in Humble.

Southeast Texas Heroes

