BEAUMONT — People across Southeast Texas took time Monday to honor the men and women who served in the military.

Calder Woods in Beaumont held a special service for veterans. The recognition came one day after Veteran's Day.

The topic of war is not not an easy subject for some veterans to discuss, but for Clinton 'Gene' Calvert, 92, his time on the battlefield is a memory he will never forget. He served in the Army's infantry.

In early 1945, Clinton Calvert was deployed to central Europe. He describes the scene as destructive. While someone where in Europe, he remembered a town completely destroyed except for one pipe which held a bathtub. He also talked about the day he was shot.

On May 9th, 1945, Clinton Calvert was trying to stop a member of Adolf Hitler's army from stealing ammunition. He recalls the moment he was shot in the leg.

"I could hear the pop of the bullet passing by, or projectile passing by, but I couldn't see him," said Clinton Calvert.

Gay Dabney, 94, is a widow of an army veteran who also served in World War II. While Clinton is open to discussing his time on the battlefield, Dabney's husband was not as forthcoming. She explained that the service was hard on her husband, and it was difficult at times when he returned home.

" When he was sleeping, his mother went in to kiss him and she almost got a fist in the face and the same thing happened with me. It's difficult for these men to escape what all happened to them."

Dabney said she is thankful for Calder Woods' dedication to our service men and women.

Clinton Calvery said he is in no rush to go back into battle, but it's an experience he wouldn't trade for a million dollars.

