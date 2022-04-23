Southeast Texas woman with Ukrainian ties reflects on leaving homeland before the war

She woman uprooted her life in Ukraine five months ago to move to the U.S. She had no idea her home country would soon become a target.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman and her family are watching in horror as their homeland remains under siege from Russia.



The fate of Ukrainian troops and citizens stuck Friday in Mariupol is in limbo.



Just days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the Ukrainian city, and now more than 100,000 residents are blocked from leaving.

This week here in Beaumont we met a woman from Ukraine who was able to leave before the war began.

“I stopped sleeping. It was a nightmare,” Anna Orlova said.

The sights, sounds, and stories of Ukraine can be found in a woman who is a little ways from home.

“I worry a lot about my family, about the people,” Orlova said.

Orlova moved from her home country to the United States last November to be with her husband.

More than 5,000 miles away, she's had to watch Russia's invasion of Ukraine unfold right before her eyes.

Orlova is from a small city called Cherkasy, three hours from Kyiv.

“That cities are destroyed. The people were murdered, torturing the women and kids they were raped and murdered and that's unbelievable because this is Europe's 21st century,” Orlova said. “How could we allow these things to happen in the 21st century?”

Now, her heart cries out for her loved ones back in Ukraine.

“He sent me a message and said, ‘Hi we have an evacuation. We are sitting already in the shelter.’”

It was the text Orlova received from her brother as the war began. Shortly after, a photo of her family taking shelter was sent.

“Now, they get those sirens four, five, six times a day so people need to get used to that. They are afraid but probably they get used to freight,” Orlova said.

Orlova said she was looking forward to traveling back to her country this summer.

“When I was leaving my home. I thought that I will go back soon to visit my family,” Orlova said.

Now, she looks forward to the day this nightmare is over.

“I also have a kid I cannot take risks,” Orlova said. “That's why many people left Ukraine because of the kids to find a safe place to wait when the war is over.”

Orlova also shared that she's thankful for the support and aid the U.S. has extended to her country. She's praying this will all be over soon.