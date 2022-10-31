Southeast Texas woman battles breast cancer, encourages others to not ignore the warning signs

After 61-year-old Anita Dowers noticed some changes in her breast, her daughter registered her for the Gift of Life program to help get some answers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to a close, but for those who have never fought the disease, the battle never really ends.

At age 61, Anita Dowers was living the quiet life of a grandparent. Nothing could prepare her for the scary and unpredictable journey ahead.

"About December, I noticed that things had taken a change in my breast and I was getting a little uncomfortable, so my daughter went online and registered me for the gift of life program," she said.

The Gift of Life is a nonprofit whose mission is to help save the lives of underserved Southeast Texas women and men through the provision of free cancer screenings, diagnostics and navigation through treatment, according to their website.

That discomfort was a sure sign of bad news that lied ahead for Dowers.

"I was just looking for verification, because I had already knew in my heart and in my mind. She said 'well yes mam we do believe that it's cancer and the tumor is about 5.5 centimeters,'" Dowers said.

But for the grandmother of 12, cancer stood no chance of keeping her from her family.

"I said well lets just take it out take it off and lets get on with it," Dowers said.

From May to July, Dowers underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and her rosy spirit remained.

"My first chemo treatment, I was blessed to lose all my hair, I had a friend she said well how could that be, she said that would terrify me and I said I thought it was kind of funny, I was expecting it to happen, I just didn't expect it to come out all at the same time," Dowers said.

Two months later, that tumor had shrunk to 3.3 centimeters.

Dowers underwent four more rounds of chemo this fall and now, her tumor is even smaller.

The tumor is now down to 1.2 centimeters.

"I have a lot of faith. I have a lot of faith in God," Dowers said.

But it takes more than faith, to beat a disease so deadly. She says you have to find the courage to first seek help.

"I'm just blessed, that i'm still here and that I found it in time and that it didn't spread into my lymph nodes and throughout my body because if you wait too long it can happen, and then you may not make it," she said.

Dowers says her next step is a surgery in December that will hopefully clear her of cancer.