Silsbee native, artist pledges to decorate at least 20 fire hydrants in city

Coretta Dill is an artist who's using her quarantine downtime to bring color to Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the way people go about their daily activities. From breathing to working, many of our routines are much different than before.

A new normal professional artist Coretta Dill has been experiencing since March.

“This is normally the season I’m normally doing an art showcase, so I still have the energy to do it,” Dill said.

Dill was supposed to attend her annual art showcase and teach at her summer art program at B.C. Elmore Elementary School in Houston. She’s been teaching art classes for the past seven years at the school.

Since Dill was unable to fulfill her yearly duties due to COVID-19, she decided to go back to her hometown in Southeast Texas.

“Normally we come down for spring break, but they released us early that Friday, so I just came down. I have a mother, and my father still lives in Silsbee. So, I might as well go down and check on them,” Dill said.

Due to COVID-19, Dill and her two sons’ break was extended.

“My mother just had surgery and my daddy had surgery so, I’ve been here helping them, and I was just like, ‘I need to stay busy,’” Dill said.

She’s known around Silsbee for her love of the arts, so it wasn’t long before a member of the community referred Dill to an artsy community project.

“Someone handed me to the Silsbee Bee, and they said there was a fire hydrant painting contest. And I was like ‘Oh, OK cool. I’ll do that,’” Dill said.

The Silsbee Bee told Dill there are 400 fire hydrants that need to be painted in Silsbee. Only two people signed up for the contest including Dill.

She made a committed to decorate 20 fire hydrants in Silsbee. So far, she has painted 12.

“If I could bring my art club, we’d probably do all 400 of them. And these are elementary kids, so they love to paint,” Dill said.

While she’s still in Southeast Texas, she says she wanted to give kids something fun to do during a pandemic.

“It’s a way that it could be a family adventure to get out and look for new fire hydrants. So, I think they will know that as long as I keep doing them, they’ll have something to look forward to because I know everybody’s looking forward to seeing what did I do today,” Dill said.

Since Dill started putting her work on social media, she has been gaining more recognition.

“When people see me painting on the side, they’ll stop and give me money. And they’ll say ‘take it for supplies. Buy you lunch..’ The community has been very helpful,” Dill said.

Once she started posting her work on Facebook, she saw more opportunities and support from many Southeast Texans whom she did not know.

“I got a whole bunch of inboxes “can you do my street? Can you do my street?’ I was like listen, ‘I can’t do all 400 of them,’” Dill said.

She says she ultimately wants a legacy in her hometown. “I know art makes people happy,” Dill said. “I mean, because I can tell when they see me painting and they don’t even know what it is, they’re happy. They’re waving. They’re blowing horns.”

PAINTING SILSBEE,TX organized by CORETTA DILL On this journey in life, I have been placed back in my HOMETOWN of SILSBEE, TX in the COVID-19 pandem... CORETTA DILL needs your support for PAINTING SILSBEE,TX

