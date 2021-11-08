Southeast Texas to celebrate Veterans Day 2021 with events, special offers

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans will celebrate Veterans Day across the area on Thursday, Nov. 11 and on. Here are a few of the events you can attend, as well as special offers and freebies in appreciation of those who've served.
Events:
- Spindletop Gladys City Boomtown Museum will celebrate Veterans Day with a display of military objects, uniforms, photos and other items from various wars on Nov. 11- Nov. 14.
- Vidor will celebrate Veterans Day Family Picnic at Claiborne West Park Pavilion 2 on Nov. 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, music, yard games and vendors. It is presented by Southeast Texas Veterans4Veterans.
- The Lone Star Orchestrawill celebrate a night of patriotism as they honor the nation and the veterans who’ve served and those who are currently serving it on Thursday Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Oaks Event Center. Tickets are $30 at the door.
Offers:
- Bed Bath & Beyond – For active-duty U.S. military, Vets and Spouses, Bed Bath and Beyond is offering 25% off any in-store purchase on Nov. 11. Call or visit your nearest location for details.
- Buffalo Wild Wings –Veterans and service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. This offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill - Active-duty personnel, veterans and first responders get 10% off every day at Carrabba’s with a valid ID.
- Chili’s - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for in-restaurant only.
- Denny’s – Veterans and active military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only.
- Dunkin’: Active-duty personnel and veterans can get a free doughnut of their choice on Thursday at participating Dunkin’ restaurants. There is no purchase necessary. The offer is available in-store only and no ID is required. Not available for orders placed using on-the-go mobile ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.
- Great Clips – Veterans and active-duty military can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on Nov. 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details.
- Hooters - Active-duty personnel and veterans can get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day menu on Thursday. Must present ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage.
- IHOP – Veterans and active-duty military are being offered FREE red, white and blue pancakes on Nov.11.
- James & Jon BBQ- is a veteran owned and operated small business that gives veteran and active duty discounts at their truck everyday with a valid ID. On Nov. 11, they'll give all veterans and active military a free breakfast taco. Their tacos come standard on a flour tortilla with egg, cheese, and your choice of one protein. They will only be open for breakfast on Veteran’s Day, and will be closed for lunch to prepare for a private event
- Logan’s Roadhouse – Logan’s Roadhouse will be offering all Veterans a free American Roadhouse Meal From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11.
- Olive Garden – Free entrée from a special menu on Nov. 11 for each Veteran and current member of the military. Simply show proof of military service. Dine-in only. All entrées include freshly baked garlic breadsticks, and your choice of homemade soup or famous house salad.
- Red Lobster – Free Appetizer or Dessert for Veterans Day: In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active duty military, and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday, Nov. 11.
- Target – Target is offering all U.S. active-duty military personnel, Veterans and their families a 10% discount off the guest’s full basket. To receive the offer, guests must first demonstrate eligibility by registering at www.target.com/circle/military. After eligibility has been verified, an exclusive, one-time use 10% Target Circle offer will be available for the guest to use in-store or online.
- Texas Roadhouse – Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.
- Twin Peaks Restaurants - Twin Peaks will offer free entrée items from a special Veterans Day menu for veterans and active military service members.
- Sports Clips – Some locations will be offering free haircuts to Veterans and active-duty service members on Nov. 11. Visit the Sports Clips website for details and participating locations.
- Starbucks: Active-duty personnel and veterans can get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating U.S. Starbucks stores. Offer valid on café and drive thru orders only. Limit one per customer.
Walgreens –Military, Veterans, and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-price purchases when using myWalgreens membership from Nov. 11-14.
Also on 12NewsNow.com...