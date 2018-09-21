BEAUMONT — The unemployment rate continues to fall in Southeast Texas.

The numbers released today for the month of August shows that the unemployment rate is 6.3 percent, which is down almost a point from a year ago.

The Southeast Texas Workforce Solutions says that in September 2017, the unemployment rate peaked due to Harvey. However, companies started hiring a month later.

The Texas unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent in August, down from 4.0 percent in July 2018.

The Southeast Texas Workforce Solutions says that the oil and gas industry and the petrochemical industry are the reason for the growth in Southeast Texas.

"It creates more construction jobs and industry jobs which adds other jobs," said Lauren Van Gerven, a Labor Market Analyst.

The Southeast Texas Workforce Solutions says that industry jobs generally only require an Associate's degree.

