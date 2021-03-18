Southeast Texas under moderate drought, perfect weather conditions for wildfires

Between the drought and the recent freeze that killed a great deal of foliage, the area is under the perfect conditions right now for some possibly dangerous wildfires.



A Newton County Fire Station had to put out nine different wildfires this past week, two of which were arson. They're reminding the community how dangerous wildfires can be.



The weather is getting nicer and it may inspire you to get outside and get rid of trash and debris by burning it away, but nice weather doesn't always mean nice conditions for a burn.



“Just the fires have increased everybody knows just the wildfires in Southeast Texas can be pretty dangerous pretty big,” Chief Givien Kelley with the Newton County Volunteer Fire Department.



Our weather has contributed to the number of wildfires we've seen. Most of the southern United States has been in La Niña, which means drier and warmer weather. The climate prediction's drought monitor puts Southeast Texas as abnormally dry.



“Normally up to this point they should of received 10.78 so we're running about 3.76 inches below normal,” said Stephen Carboni with the National Weather Service.



And the ice storm killed a lot of vegetation making for the perfect setting to spark a fire.



“Even with the water that we're getting the ground is wet the top part is what's dry and that's what's causing our issues,” said Captain Melanie Bowman with the Newton County Volunteer Fire Department.

