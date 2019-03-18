BEAUMONT, Texas — A longtime pillar of the Southeast Texas community has lost his fight with cancer.

Tom Broussard died Monday morning after a long battle with cancer. He was 57-years-old and was a Southeast Texan who touched many hearts, including the staff at 12News.

Broussard passed at home surrounded by family.

He married 12News anchor Vanessa Holmes last year and the newlyweds have been very public about his fight with cancer.

Tom Broussard was co-CEO of Broussard’s Mortuary, one of the longest standing businesses in the area. He was extremely active in the community, including the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, the Young Men’s Business League and countless other nonprofits.

Everyone who knew Tom admired him and his warm, pleasant demeanor. He always took the time to exchange pleasantries with anyone he met, and our area was a better place because of Tom.

He was a graduate of Beaumont’s Forest Park High School and Lamar University and joined the family business in 1980.

Please join us in sending Vanessa and all of their families our deepest condolences and prayers.

Funeral services are pending.