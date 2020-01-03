GROVES, Texas — This year’s prom project marks another year the tradition has impacted the lives of juniors and teens across Southeast Texas.

The 15th annual prom project started early Saturday at 1 p.m. 13 boys and 18 girls attended this year’s Prom project, an event put organized by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The 2020 theme was the Great Gatsby. Both the girls and boys dressed up in their 1920’s swag.

"It's more glitz and glam this year, the roaring 20's. So everyone's in the sequins and bright colors," Project Prom attendee Heather Gibson said.

The girls were taken to The Courtyard in Groves on the 4300 block of Lincoln Avenue to pick out their dresses for the special day.

“They usually get us all together, and at the starting line, and then they say, ‘When we say go, you’re going to find your dress. Make sure you pick the right dress,’” Gibson said.

After the girls pick their dresses, the transformation begins. Each girl picks out their accessories, shoes and purse. Nail technicians, hair stylists and make up artists give the girls the look they desire for their prom, as well.

Later, the girls take a picture and wait for the guys to arrive at The Courtyard in their selected Corvette.

The guys have a different agenda on prom night. They start off their afternoon at Buffalo Wild Wings in Beaumont. Following lunch, the young men go to Sport Clips for a haircut. After their hair is nice and trim, the boys pick out a Corvette that they want to arrive in at prom.

Cameron Trevino, fourth year attendee of Prom Project, says riding in the Corvettes is his favorite part.

“Each car I go in, I get to ask the driver, how long has he had it, how has it been having a corvette, and learn all kinds of things about the driver,” Trevino says.

Gibson says her favorite part, “is when you get to see all your friends here, and then when you’re dancing you can act crazy. You know, you don’t have to be all, like nervous or anything because everyone’s all like family here.”

The boys last step upon arrival to the prom is picking out their tuxedos. This year the boys chose their fitted tuxedo from Ortiz Formal Wear in Nederland.

The boys traditionally arrive to The Courtyard in their selected Corvettes provided by the Tri City Corvette Club.

President of the Tri City Corvette Club, Pat Francis said this is the groups tenth year participating in Prom Project. This year, the group used at least 19 of their cars for the event. The Corvettes' years ranged from 1972 to 2019.

Many organizers helped make this night become special for all the boys and girls in foster care.

RELATED: CPS overwhelmed with support after prom dress drive for teens in foster care; 2,000 dresses donated

Media specialist for Texas Department of Family Protective Services, Shari Pulliam, has been making sure the demands were met for this event for months.

“They walk in not knowing what to really expect and then they walk out feeling like a million dollars. And that makes our heart just so full of joy,” Pulliam said. “That’s what this day is all about is making these kids. These high school juniors and seniors feel special.”

