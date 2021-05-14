Southeast Texas teens receive 'shot of hope' after COVID-19 vaccine approved for children

RELATED: CDC accepts US advisers' endorsement of Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up

“Since Wednesday we had already people on the list on Thursday and today of course we've seen quite a few children between that age group,” said Public Health Director Judith Smith with the Port Arthur Health Department.



For Tamara Lemus, getting her 13-year-old son Conner vaccinated was crucial.



“He has a history of stroke, and he's had three open heart surgeries so for him to be able to go back to school and be able to safely be around friends and family this is what we needed to do,” Lemus said.



Conner was born with three heart chambers and has had his fair share of needles. Nervous at first, he took a deep breath counted to three and got the first shot of hope.



“We're just really excited. We've been waiting for this day for a really long time,” Lemus said.



In the past, there's been a limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine in this area, and now, the supply is outweighing the demand. The state's new distribution plans are helping.



“Now, we are able to order directly from the stat,e and we will order as much as we need so that we can try to reach more adolescents in that age group,” Smith said.



Port Arthur Health Department is also opening up late clinics at the Texas Art Museum next week to make it more convenient for parents and children, and if you're still unsure whether you want your child vaccinated, Smith has a message for you.



“We've looked at the data and the vaccines prove to be very safe and effective for this age group, and we just want to encourage parents to take advantage of this opportunity to get their children vaccinated,” Smith said.