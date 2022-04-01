Southeast Texas educators explain COVID-19 protocols for in-person learning as students return to class

More than 450,000 students in the country right now will move back to online learning. That worries the president of the Texas State Teachers Association, Ovidia Molina.



“It's just incomprehensible. We don't understand why there's a rush to go back,” Molina said.



Parents also took to social media to express their fear of students returning back to the classrooms.



"So it's the state has tied the hands of many school districts where we know that funding is a big fear," said Molina. If they go virtual, are we going to get funding?"



Since virtual learning is not an option for Texas school districts, we asked Lott with Port Arthur ISD what happens if a student tests positive.



“They quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms for five to seven days,” Lott said. “They can return with a negative COVID test within with at the conclusion of the five-to-seven-day period, but if they choose not to retest, then they would have to quarantine for ten days instead of five to seven.



Augustine is taking this opportunity to beef up testing.



“We still have a significant amount of tests that we can still use to get us through this peak period,” Augustine said.



Molina said she understand the goal is to have students in the classroom but not at the risk of their health.



“We just want to return to our classrooms, focus on our students, but we want to do in a safe manner,” Molina said.