MONEY MAY : Southeast Texas summer camp opportunities for parents as school year ends

BEAUMONT, Texas — The school year is soon coming to a close and this means some Southeast Texas parents will be looking into childcare for the summer.

Experts suggests that parents pick a camp that has a great deal of activities. Luckily, there are plenty of those around Southeast Texas that won't put a hole in a parent's wallet.

Beaumont Children’s Museum runs a variety of steam summer camps, including robotics camp and critters camp. Parents can sign their campers up for a full-day, full-week session for $200 or a half-day, full-week session for $250.

All camps are open to children entering the first through fifth grade.

Parents can register their children now. All camp registrations close the Wednesday prior to the Monday camp start.

The McFaddin-Ward House is also welcoming kids for a fun and educational summer camp experience. This year the theme is ranching.

Activities include ranch work demonstration and live-animal interactions. The camp is three days only and costs $45. Scholarships are available.

The City of Beaumont Parks and Recreation runs a kids summer camp at the Sterling Pruitt Activity Center. The camp is open to children ages 5 to 12 and costs $125 per child.

Parents can sign their children up for one of two session. Each session lasts four weeks. Parents are required to attend an orientation first.

The YMCA of Port Arthur offers an 11 week camp for children ages 4 to 13 for $110 a week. Financial assistance is available.

For children with pre-camp jitters, experts suggest parent give their children a vote on what summer camp they would like to go to.