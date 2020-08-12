Three years ago today: Snow falls across Southeast Texas

Months after Harvey flooded the homes of many Southeast Texans, the weather took a colder turn.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, marks the three year anniversary of one of the earliest snowfalls in Southeast Texas.

Snow is uncommon in this area, so totals of 1 to just over 4 inches makes this even rarer. The most recent snowfall prior to 2017 was in Dec. 4, 2009.

Three months after Tropical Storm Harvey flooded the homes of so many Southeast Texans in 2017, the weather took a colder turn.

A strong cold front swept through Southeast Texas late on Dec. 7, 2017, with cold air filtering into the area. Then, an area of low pressure developed along the front in the coastal waters. Early on the Dec. 8, 2017, snow began to fall and lasted several hours.

The heaviest totals were just over 4 inches in Port Acres to about an inch in Kountze. Lumberton and Orange had about 2 inches with 3 inches reported in Woodville and Beaumont.

Many schools across the area had a delayed start time, and few closed completely.

