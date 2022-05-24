Southeast Texas schools increasing security after deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

Officials believe an 18-year-old man walked into an elementary school and opened fire, killing at least 20 people.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — School districts across Southeast Texas are announcing that they will have increased security on campuses after a Uvalde school shooting claimed the lives of at least 20 people, including 18 children.

Uvalde is approximately six hours and around 360 miles away from Beaumont. The population of Uvalde is 16,122 according to the 2020 census. That's slightly smaller than Nederland.

Port Neches-Groves Independent School District officials released a statement saying area police departments from Port Neches and Groves will be "clearly visible" throughout the day Wednesday. Parents who have concerns are encouraged to reach out campus administrators.

District officials said the safety and security of staff, teachers and students is always a top priority.

Port Neches-Groves ISD officials also said they would keep the Uvalde community and Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in their thoughts and prayers.

Nederland Independent School District officials also released a statement expressing their shock and sadness to hear about the Uvalde tragedy.

District officials said there will be an increased police presence across all Nederland ISD campuses. Parents with concerns are encouraged to contact campus administrators.

District officials said they are here to, "support our school community and those around us."

Bridge City Independent School District officials announced that, "in light of today's tragedy," there will be an increased presence of police on all district campuses on Wednesday. District counselors will be ready to help students with any concerns.

District officials said they were deeply saddened to hear about the Uvalde tragedy. Parents with concerns should feel free to reach out to campus administrators.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device