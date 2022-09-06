Keeping kids fed this summer is goal of Southeast Texas school districts

Beaumont is one of the only districts, that offers free meals all year round.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Keeping children fed. That's the goal of several school districts throughout Southeast Texas this summer.

Due to the pandemic, school districts were offering free meals to every student, regardless of family income.

That may end next school year, and you'll be required to submit a form to get your child free or reduced lunch.

However, the Beaumont Independent School District is one of the only districts, that offers free meals all year round including during the summer.

“There are many children in our community that depend on the meals we serve during the school year and we know that there is that need during the summer,” said Tiffany Eckenrod, BISD's director of child nutrition.

She knows getting a bite to eat may seem like a tall order nowadays.

“Now more than ever it's important for a different reason. The past two years because of Covid and this summer prices are just affecting us everywhere,” she said.

School districts are working together to make it easier on families by offering meals at no cost and you don't have to be a Beaumont resident or BISD student to take advantage of the program.

“We provide breakfast and lunch to children and youth ages 1 to 18," Eckenrod said.

Last year the district handed out more than 71,000 meals to the community and they aren't the only district doing it.

All you have to do to find a site is text food or comida to 304304.

“Here at Beaumont ISD we have 14 different locations all throughout the city of Beaumont,” Eckenrod said.

The Southeast Texas Foodbank partners with districts like BISD that have at least 70% of students on free or reduced lunch so they can provide meals too, it's called the Backpack Program.

“Gallon sized zip lock bags that have two cereals, two shelf-stable milks, two fruit juices, two fruit cups and two entrees and it's a meal to already supplement the food that's already in the home of some children”, said Mary Simon, of the Southeast Texas Foodbank.

To receive a meal, you will have to dine-in.

Dates, locations and times vary so make sure to check your school's website daily. Nederland and Woodville ISD are among some of the other districts that also offer their own summer feeding programs.