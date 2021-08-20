West Orange-Stark, Port Arthur districts enact mask mandates in defiance of Texas governor

These mandates come after the Texas Supreme Court's Thursday night order that dismissed Abbott's request to ban mask mandates in Texas schools.

ORANGE, Texas — Southeast Texas school districts are defying Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's mask order and implementing mask mandates.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District announced that starting Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, all students from Grades 2-12 will be required to wear masks when on campus and buses as a part of district dress code. This statement was made on the districts Facebook page Friday morning.

After West Orange-Cove Consolidated ISD announced their new mask policy, Port Arthur ISD released a statement saying that effective Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, mask wearing will be required on all of its campuses and facilities.

"Our students and our staff deserve the best chance the district can give for success. My action to require mandatory masking is a far cry from mandatory vaccines, but some may regard it as just as bad. I cannot stand by and not do anything," Dr. Mark Porterie, Port Arthur ISD superintendent, said in the release.

These mandates come after the Texas Supreme Court's Thursday night order that dismissed Abbott's and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to ban mask mandates in Texas schools due to a technicality.

Below are Southeast Texas school districts that have enacted a mask mandate on campus.

Effective Monday, August 23, 2021, students in grades 2-12 and all staff will be required to wear a mask/face covering that completely covers the mouth and nose while on campuses and buses as a part of our dress code until further notice. Thank you for your continued support to help keep our schools safe.

Port Arthur ISD

Mandatory Mask Mandate Begins Monday 8-23-2021 for all PAISD faculty, staff, visitors and students.

