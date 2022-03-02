LIST: Southeast Texas school closures as winter storm moves through the state

We're keeping tabs on all changes from Southeast Texas school districts.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As winter weather moves into the Beaumont area, school districts are announcing closures for Friday.

A 20-30% coverage of showers is forecast overnight Thursday. Wind chills will drop into the 20s with freezing low temperatures expected.

On Friday morning, wind chills will be in the lower to middle 20s. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with highs only in the lower to middle 40s.

We're keeping tabs on all changes from Southeast Texas school districts. If there are ones that we're missing, email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Harmony Science Academy Beaumont

The Beaumont campus announced it would close on Friday, February 4 due to potential inclement weather and hazardous road conditions. The district's schools and district facilities are scheduled to reopen on Monday, February 7.

Woodville ISD

The district announced it is canceling school for Friday, February 4, due to a combined concern of weather conditions and illnesses that are preventing staff and students from coming to campuses. Extracurricular activities scheduled for Friday afternoon or Saturday will continue as scheduled, the district says. Schools are scheduled to reopen Monday, February 7.

Southeast Texas weekend forecast

Triangle Thursday night: 20% coverage of rain possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet. No accumulation expected. Otherwise, cloudy, breezy with wind chills dropping into the middle 20s. Low near: 31° in Beaumont, near: 33° in Orange and 33° in Port Arthur. Winds: North 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday night: 30% coverage or rain possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet. No accumulation expected. Otherwise, cloudy, breezy with wind chills dropping into the lower/middle 20s. Low Near: 28°. Winds: East shifting North 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Triangle Friday: Morning wind chills in the middle 20s. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy. High near: 46° in Beaumont, High near: 46° in Orange and High near: 46° in Port Arthur. Winds: Northwest becoming North: 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Morning wind chills in the lower 20s, otherwise decreasing afternoon cloudiness, chilly and breezy. High near: 43°. Winds: North 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Saturday (2/5): AM freeze becoming sunny, chilly during the afternoon. Lows near: 30° to 31° in the Triangle and middle 20s in the Lakes. High near: 53° in the Triangle and 52° in the Lakes. Winds: North to Northeast 3-8 mph.

Sunday (2/6): AM freeze becoming sunny, chilly. Lows near: 31° to 34° in the Triangle. High near: 58° in the Triangle and 57° in the Lakes. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.