Burkeville ISD closes campus doors for a week due to rising COVID-19 cases

BURKEVILLE, Texas — A small east texas school district is shutting down for a week due to rising COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release.

Burkeville Independent School District's temporary closure will start Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 3:30 p.m., and the district will resume classes on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7:45 a.m.

All extracurricular activities will also be suspended until Sept. 1.

Missed days due to the closure may be added back into the school year calendar, the release says. The district said virtual instruction is not an option at this time according to guidelines from the Texas Education Agency.

The campus will be deep cleaned during the closure to ensure a safe return, according to the release.

The district is asking parents or guardians to contact Principal Kevin Day at (409) 698-4144 or Assistant Principal Angela Lowe at (409) 383-4788 if your student tests positive for COVID-19.

Beaumont ISD's King Middle School recently announced it was closing temporarily due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The school will be closed from Monday, Aug. 23 until Friday, Aug. 27.

Vidor ISD released a statement Tuesday informing parents of ways to help manage the spread of the virus and to keep the district open for students and staff.

School officials across Southeast Texas are encouraging families to continue monitoring their students for COVID-19 symptoms.

