BEAUMONT, Texas — If you still need financial help rebuilding from Harvey, you may be out of luck. The Texas Homeowner Assistance Program is running out of money.

There's been an overwhelming number of applications according to the General Land Office. The program uses federal money to help families repair and rebuild homes affected by Harvey.

Deborah Harper's Vidor home flooded with three feet of water. After getting help from FEMA and the Red Cross, Harper applied for the program hoping it would help finish things.

"It just seems like you are never going to get to the end," said Harper.

"What I had in mind when I applied was to help with the outside of the home, like my foundation and septic," she said.

Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties are three of 48 counties included in the program according to Brittany Eck , a spokeswoman for the Texas General Land Officer.

Many of the applications already submitted will likely be funded, if eligible Eck said. There have been more applications than there's money available.

Future applicants can expect to be put on a waiting list until more money comes in.

More applications have been submitted in the Southeast Texas region than any other region according to the program's application list.

As of last week, residents in the three Southeast Texas counties had submitted almost 4,000 applications out of a total of 12,498 applications received.