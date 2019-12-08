BEAUMONT, Texas — Many across the area are still feeling the loss of a Southeast Texas icon.

Joe Tortorice Jr., 70, impacted the lives of many from the creation of Jason's Deli to guiding others through faith.

Tortorice Jr.'s legacy began at Gateway Plaza in Beaumont.

It's where he opened his first deli in 1976, Jason's Deli.

More than 40 years later, his business has blossomed into a national chain with more than 250 stores in 28 states.

Jason's Deli even beat out Whataburger for highest ranked chain in Texas in 2019, according to Business Insider.

Yet, delighting customers was just a fraction of the generosity Tortorice showed throughout his life according to his peers.

Carolyn Fernandez, with Catholic Charities said "Always very humble, very approachable and just so easy to talk with."

"Joe was purely put here on earth to touch other people," said Jason's Deli CEO, Troy Cormier.

Chuck Albanese, with St. Kolbe Prison Ministries said "I'll remember his humility most."

Tortorice received many awards throughout his life including Beaumont Citizen of the Year (2011), Executive of the year (1999) and dozens more.

Perhaps his biggest accomplishment was finding time to help others.

Fernandez said "It's like he's never too busy, the plate is never too full for him to lend a helping hand."

Balancing time with family, philanthropy and a growing business embodied the type of leadership Tortorice Jr. wanted to pass down onto others.

"In the end, him and Shelley had the same purpose we have here at Jason's Deli," said Cormier. "That purpose is to improve the lives of others through nourishment of the body, mind, heart and spirit; he lived it every day."

Humility, empathy, and a servant leader were characteristics many in Southeast Texas believed described Tortorice Jr.

"It was hugs and then in the end it was kisses," said Cormier. "He wasn't afraid to give you a kiss on the lips in the end, he truly loved everyone."

During an interview in 2016, Tortorice Jr. said "Grateful people are happy people and gratitude is one of the true secrets of life."

During the last three years, his passion to serve others led to local prisons.

Every week Tortorice would read scripture to inmates through an organization called St. Kolbe Prison Ministries.

"He's done wonders for our ministry," said Albanese. "There were a lot of inmates who were saved because of him."

Tortorice Jr.'s life came to an end at the age of 70 after battling cancer.

Yet, his impact continues to live on.

"Make people feel good about themselves and there's no telling what they can accomplish," said Tortorice Jr. in 2014.