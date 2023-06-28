'I'm beyond grateful' : Southeast Texas Regional Day School Program for the Deaf making positive impact on deaf students

Program Director Kerri Courville says the program currently serves 29 school districts across Southeast Texas and 186 students are enrolled.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A program designed for deaf students in Southeast Texas is stepping up to meet their growing demand.

Currently there are 186 students benefiting from the The Southeast Texas Regional Day School Program for the Deaf (RDSPD).

But as more student enroll, the need for educators to help students with educational and social skills also grows.

Guadalupe Valencia, the mom of twin five-year-old brothers, Jayden and Aiden, tells 12News this program has helped her deaf sons make tremendous progress both inside and outside the classrooms.

"It gets hard you know, I don't know how to do things sometimes and that's why I'm beyond grateful for Ms. Dougas and all these teachers," Valencia said.

Valencia fought back tears as she shared what the program has done for her boys.

"Aiden, since he's started, he's learned to stop, he's learned to wait. We've learned and they've learned," she said.

In just the past year in the program at Pietzsch-MacArthur Elementary, Valencia has seen her boys grow by leaps and bounds.

"Jayden got his custom chair to sit and participate. He was receiving vision and therapy and physical," she said.

Program Director Kerri Courville says the program currently serves 29 school districts across Southeast Texas.

"Those districts provide transportation to bring them in so Pietzsch-MacArthur is where our elementary is housed. Marshall Middle School is housed and then West Brook high school," Courville said. "We have alternate students. Those are students who they don't need a teacher of the deaf everyday maybe once or twice a week then I have nine teachers who travel to them."

Courville recently hired seven new staff members.

"If I didn't have them it would be a struggle to get them what they need. They are compassionate and very motivated to provide for our students," Courville said.

She says they're still looking for additional support to help support the growing number of deaf students in Southeast Texas.

They have two positions they are looking to fill. One teacher position and an assessment coordinator position.