BEAUMONT, Texas — On Sunday, more than 200 people packed St. Anne Catholic Church in Beaumont for a rally against abortion.

The 2020 Southeast Texas Rally for Life was hosted days before the 47th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

The event was held by the Right to Life of Southeast Texas, and "serves as a contrast to the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in 1973," according to a post from the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont.

Speakers talked about why they made the decision to be pro-life.

The group gathered outside the church to pray and display signs with pro-life messages.

A study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention found that more than 600,000 abortions are performed in the U.S. each year.

