'Expressions of Hope' | Southeast Texas musicians honored with art exhibit by area radio station

"Expressions of Hope" includes paintings of Janis Joplin, Barbara Lynn and Tucka among others.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Southeast Texas radio station is honoring area artists in an expressive way.

KSAP 96.9 The Breeze is a low powered listener supported public community radio station that is designed to promote educational and self help program opportunities for the citizens of the Golden Triangle, according to their website.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the station unveiled a new art exhibit, "Expressions of Hope" honoring musicians and their family from the area at the Pavilion in downtown Port Arthur.

The exhibit includes paintings of musicians Janis Joplin, Barbara Lynn and Tucka among others.

The paintings were made by Groves muralist Juan Esparza.

"It is something very honorable, very humbling, and I feel very privileged and I want to thank everybody for making this possible," Esparza said.

The exhibit also gives inspiration to other aspiring artists in the area.

"Our youngsters some hope, and an opportunity to know what it means when you sacrifice and you stay true to your craft. Be a good character, and maybe someday they could be recognized like how we are going to recognize these artists today," Director of the station Stephen Mosely said.

The paintings will be installed July 5, 2023 at the radio station in Port Arthur at 9:30 a.m.