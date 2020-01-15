PORT ARTHUR, Texas — This southeast Texas radio personality is using his sewing skills to help parents ensure their daughters feel beautiful on prom night.

Tudy Duriso promised to make at least 10-12 dresses for young girls who want to attend their school prom and may not have the funds to do so.

“I want other youngsters to have the same opportunities I have had. Because I want them to have the pride and self-esteem,” Duriso said.

The part-time sewing instructor volunteers his time at Charlton-Pollard Elementary teaching children how to sew. Duriso was able to hear the top concerns of parents because of his involvement with the school system.

“A lot of the parents, they were always talking about prom dresses and how they couldn’t afford prom dresses, and how they were so expensive, and kids want to go to prom,” Duriso said.

Duriso decided to make and donate 10-12 dresses for prom season to combat the issue he has seen with young girls and their inability to go to prom.

“I just want the kids to be happy and to let them know that somebody cares,” Duriso said.

This radio veteran of 26 years is no stranger to donating to schools. Duriso has been donating clothes, supplies and electronics to school children for decades.

Duriso says he wants to inspire the youth in the same way his teaches did for him when he was enrolled in school.

“I tell kids all the time, ‘I’m Mr. Duriso now, but I wasn’t always Mr. Duriso.’ I was a 24-karat thug, not a 10 or 5 - a 24-karat thug. And it was my teachers and educators that came to me and said you’re better than that. That’s who saved me.”

The former runway model says fashion is very important to him. He teaches sewing classes under the name of “Teens and Stitches.”

If you or someone you know is in need of a prom dress this year, reach out to the KSAP 96.9 radio personality at (409) 982-0247. You can pick up the dress anonymously.

