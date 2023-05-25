Southeast Texas public health departments help raise awareness on suspected fungal meningitis outbreak

The 15 Texas residents who got sick traveled to Matamoros, Mexico for surgical procedures that included the use of an epidural.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Public health departments in Southeast Texas are helping raise awareness about an outbreak of suspected fungal meningitis in Texas residents.

State and federal health officials are warning U.S. residents to cancel planned surgeries in Matamoras, Mexico after 15 people from Texas who got procedures there came back and developed suspected cases of fungal meningitis.

This is related to those who underwent procedures under epidural anesthesia.

Two Texas residents with suspected cases of fungal meningitis linked to the outbreak have died, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC recommends anyone who got surgery, including liposuction, with an epidural in Matamoros in 2023 should seek medical care to be evaluated for a possible fungal infection.

The warning was shared by the Jefferson County Public Health Department and Chambers County Public Health Department.

Meningitis is the swelling of the protective covering of the brain and spinal cord and should be treated urgently. Symptoms include fever, headache, a stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, confusion and sensitivity to light. Cases of meningitis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, trauma or fungi.

Fungal meningitis, like in the Texas cases, is not transmitted person to person, health officials say. It could be accidentally introduced during a medical or surgical procedure.

U.S. and Mexican authorities are attempting to find the source of the infection, whether the cases are linked and if there are other cases, the Texas health department said.

The CDC urged anyone who had an epidural injection of anesthetic in that region after Jan. 1, 2023, to watch for symptoms of meningitis symptoms and consider consulting a doctor.

Officials have identified two clinics associated with the outbreak, River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3. These clinics were closed on May 13, 2023, according to the CDC.

The Mexican Ministry of Health sent CDC a list of 221 U.S. patients who might be a risk.

Patients in the Texas cases began showing symptoms three days to six weeks after surgery in Matamoros.

People leaving the U.S. for prescription drugs, dental procedures, surgeries and other medical treatment — also known as medical tourism — is common, experts say. Besides Mexico, other common destinations include Canada, India and Thailand.