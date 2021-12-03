Southeast Texas priests taking on extra assignments after the death of 6 priests in 2021

Adjustments have been made to, "provide for the spiritual needs of the faithful in the Diocese," the diocese said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas priests are taking on extra assignments after the death of multiple priests throughout 2021.

The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont and parishioners mourned the loss of six priests this year. Adjustments have been made to, "provide for the spiritual needs of the faithful in the Diocese," the diocese said.

Effective immediately, Reverend Ross E. Waggoner will be pastor at Our Lady of Sorrows in China, Bishop David Toups announced. Rev. Waggoner will retain his current assignment as pastor at Our Lady of Victory in Sour Lake.

The previous pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows, Father Luong Tran, died on Monday, Nov. 22 after being admitted to the Christus Southeast Texas - St. Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday. Father Tran was 63 years old.

Effective immediately, Reverend Andy Moore will be assigned to Holy Spirit Mission in Kountze, Toups said. He will retain his current assignment as pastor at Infant Jesus in Lumberton and St. Mark the Evangelist in Silsbee.

The previous parochial vicar of Infant Jesus and St. Mark the Evangelist, Father Duc Duong, died on Saturday, Nov. 6 from COVID-19 complications. Father Duong was 63 years old.

Reverend Kevin L. Badeaux will be judicial vicar of the Diocese of Beaumont, effective immediately, Toups said. He will retain his current assignment as pastor at St. Joseph in Port Arthur.

Reverend Ernie J. K. Carpio will be the adjutant judicial vicar of the Diocese of Beaumont, effective immediately, Toups said. He will retain his current assignment as pastor at St. Henry in Bridge City.

Members of the Southeast Texas Catholic community began mourning in early February of 2021 when Reverend Delphyn J Meeks died at the age of 80. Rev. Meeks served at several Southeast Texas churches.

The Diocese of Beaumont also lost a retired priest and a retired monsignor in August of 2021. Monsignor Ken Greig, a retired priest of the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont, died Sunday, Aug. 8 at the age of 80.

Monsignor James Frederick Vanderholt died at the age of 88 on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The position the retired monsignor held the longest was as the director of communications for the Beaumont Diocese.

The diocese also mourned the loss of Monsignor Bill Manger. Monsignor Manger died on Monday, Aug. 2 at the age of 87. Manger received numerous awards for his service throughout his 59 years as a priest.