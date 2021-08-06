Dozens fill Southeast Texas restaurant, hospitality job fair as industry struggles with employment

The goal was for restaurant owners to replace the "now hiring" signs in the window with a full-forced staff.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A job fair aimed at getting Southeast Texans back to work in the hospitality industry brought out dozens of restaurants to the Elegante Hotel Tuesday afternoon.

But organizers and business owners say no worries if you didn't make it out Tuesday. They're still hiring, and they'd love for you to apply.

The restaurant job fair lasted from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the event was filled with more than 20 restaurants that are in need of a helping hand.



The pandemic forced a lot of Southeast Texas restaurants to cut back on serving breakfast and lunch because they didn't have enough employees.



But that’s where the first ever restaurant and hospitality job fair comes in. On Tuesday at the Elegante Hotel, the Sabine Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association hosted a hiring event.

The goal was for restaurant owners to replace the "now hiring" signs in the window with a full-forced staff.



Ty Gwynn Vice President of the Sabine Restaurant Association says he never thought the industry would come to this.

“The rest of the restaurant world has always been, high turnover, you always have more help than you need, right,” Gwynn said. “I've never ever seen our industry struggle like it's struggling right now with employment.”

Gwynn says if you missed Tuesday’s, no worries. It's very likely that they'll host another job fair for the industry soon.