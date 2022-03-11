Southeast Texas poll workers stress importance of young people exercising their right to vote

Susan Henderson-Rawls has been a poll worker for 62 years and Marylyn Chaison has been one for 15 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texans have until Friday, November 3, 2022 to cast their early vote before Election Day Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Southeast Texas poll workers have been working hard to help voters cast their ballots with ease.

MORE | Access your 2022 Texas midterm election voter guide here

From ballots to showing voters how to push buttons on new voting machines, Susan Henderson-Rawls is a proud second generation poll worker

"Back then we knew the power of the vote in the collective, and we had so much yet to obtain, in education, in housing, in all of the aspects that affected us at that time, that we did not have a voice or demand for," she said.

Henderson-Rawls has been a poll worker for 62 years.

She says she would like to see younger people take an interest in the democratic process.

"The apathy has gone because we've forgotten the stories, and we've forgotten the push and the schools were more involved. It was a, you had to go vote during election, they made a way too, so you lose a lot of the young people by not doing it that way as well," she said.

In comparison to Henderson-Rawls, Marylyn Chaison is still a relatively new poll worker, with 15 years under her belt.

She's considered to be part of the next generation of poll workers.

"You know a lot of them just don't care, so we have to put that back in them, we have to put the care in them that we are all a part this together," Chaison said.

In 2020, The Pew Research Center said younger voters moved the needle when it came to election results.

Henderson-Rawls and Chaison say they want to tap into those voters, hoping they could be future poll workers.





Also on 12NewsNow.com...