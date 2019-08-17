LUMBERTON, Texas — Danielle Clary was born and raised in Lumberton, Texas. She grew up hunting with her dad, but never could've imagined she would contract Lyme Disease.

Clary was sick for 11 years, she describes constant, chronic pain, fatigue, anxiety and depression. She was working full time as a paramedic, teaching at Lamar Institute of Technology, and in the fire academy. Clary said doctors attributed her symptoms to the heavy lifting and long hours, and anxiety and depression to the scenes she saw while on the job.

"It was written off for many, many years," Clary said.

In May of 2018, she would finally get her answer. An abnormal lab result pointed to Lupus, but after getting a second opinion, Clary learned it was actually Lyme disease.

RELATED: Southeast Texas woman with Lyme Disease says she was misdiagnosed for 10 years

"I remember I was so excited I started crying, I was like, 'we got an answer, I know what it is, it's Lyme disease, I won't have this pain anymore, I won't have these problems..'" she said, "we had no idea what we were celebrating at the time."

Clary was told she'd be cured after a 30 day round of antibiotics. She later learned, that only sometimes works when you catch it right away.

"Unfortunately, I was one of the unlucky ones that didn't know that I had a tick bite, most people don't realize that they actually get bit by the ticks until the bulls eye rash," she said.

Clary said the disease can lie dormant in your body until you immune system is suppressed enough for it to take over. Doctors told her they believe she's had it for 18-20 years, but she didn't get the bulls eye rash.

Clary's learned that she has advanced stage Lyme disease. It's in her heart, and has caused her brain to herniate, causing significant swelling.

"It's going to take a lot to be able to put me in remission," she said.

Clary goes to treatment twice a week in Lake Charles. She said her provider has a 95% success rate, but it comes at a price. It costs her 10,000 dollars for a three month supply of medication.

"Lyme disease isn't recognized as a chronic condition by the CDC, so insurance doesn't pay for it," she said.

Clary said when she was still able to work, she and her husband were saving. They had hoped to buy a house and start a family, but her treatment has drained their savings.

"It's either that or, Lyme can kill you, so you have to make really hard choices," she said.

Clary and her husband hoped the first three months would work, but upon further testing, she learned it would take another round.

"It's hard, you're at the mercy of the cost of treatment to be able to maybe live your life again," she said.

Clary's friends, family, and strangers have stepped in to keep her going. Her brother organized a fishing tournament Saturday morning at Big Bass Marina in Many, Louisiana. First cast is at 6 a.m., and it will go on until 3 p.m. Check-in starts at 4:30 a.m. The tournament will have a 50% payback, and 100% big bass payout. The cost is $50 per boat, and $10 for the big bass pot.

Big Bass Marina: 363 Big Bass Ln, Many, LA 71449

They'll also have baked goods, brisket and raffles.If you can't make it, they have a GoFundMe set up for donations.

"We're just really really grateful because the kindness of strangers, I went from working all the time and helping people, to needing people's help," Clary said.

Click here to support Medical expenses for Danielle's new lyme treatment organized by Aaron Clary My wife, Danielle was diagnosed with Advanced Stage Lyme Disease in May of 2018 after being misdiagnosed for over 10 years. Since she was misdiagnosed and went without appropriate treatment for an extended period of time, it has allowed the disease to attack her body and has spread to her brain,...

Clary also wants her story to be a warning of caution to others. Before she was diagnosed, she never heard of Lyme disease in Texas. Many doctors asked where she got it, because it's commonly found up north.

"This is the only place I've ever lived, and this is where I got it from," she said.

Clary said if deer can come into your yard, you're at risk of coming in contact with black-legged deer ticks. Early symptoms of Lyme disease include flu-like symptoms, joint pain, fatigue and occasionally a rash.

Clary warns to always check your children for ticks anytime they come in from outside. She said they can be as small as a period on the end of a sentence, and dogs and cats can bring them inside.