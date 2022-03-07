'You will be missed dearly' | Family, friends mourning loss of former 12News employee Billy Halfin

His loved ones described him as a sweet, one-of-a-kind man who loved to write and report on anything outdoors.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Family, friends, and the Southeast Texas outdoors community are mourning the loss of a former 12News employee.

Billy Halfin died on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the age of 87. Halfin is a former 12News employee and used to report for 12News Outdoors.

From fishing to hunting, Halfin's family said he loved everything about the outside world and shared that love with his family and the Southeast Texas community. His loved ones described him as a sweet, one-of-a-kind man who loved to write and report on anything outdoors.

Halfin was a family man, who loved to bring his grandchildren with him everywhere. His family said he has gone to be with the lord and that, "a good man was taken from the world today."

Funeral arrangement for Halfin are pending. We will update this article when we receive more confirmed information.

Family, friends mourning loss of former 12News employee Billy Halfin 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5