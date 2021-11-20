Southeast Texas organization gives out 200 turkeys at Community Immunity event in Beaumont

Event organizers said the turkeys were donated by Councilman A.J. Turner.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas organizations, churches and sports teams are stepping up to make sure community members have Thanksgiving food for the upcoming holiday season.

The Southeast Texas Faith and Community Leaders set up a Community Immunity event at the Sterling Pruitt Activity Center in Beaumont on Saturday. Those in attendance were given turkeys and gift cards as an incentive for getting a COVID-19 vaccine or test while supplies lasted.

The clinic gave out more than 30 vaccines within the first two hours, and more than 60 vaccines were administered overall. The vaccines were administered by members of the National Guard.

At the event, 200 hundred turkeys were given to members of the Southeast Texas community. The turkeys were donated by Councilman A.J. Turner, according to event organizers.

Event organizers said it was nice to get people protected ahead of the holiday season.

“It’s not all their protecting themselves,” Linda Spikes-Jones, Vaccine Committee of Southeast Texas co-chair, said. “They're protecting their mothers, grandmothers, children as well who cannot be vaccinated, and they are receptive. People are very thankful.”

The event also offered booster shots for those eligible.

Many Southeast Texas organizations gave back to those in need this holiday season. While some events have already passed, others are still set to take place.

On Monday, Nov. 22 2021, Mike's Furniture in Port Arthur will be holding their annual turkey giveaway outside of the store. The giveaway will be held outside the store located at 2420 Memorial Boulevard and will begin at 11 a.m.