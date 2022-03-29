Organization helping single moms in Southeast Texas earn a college degree

SMORE is short for single moms overjoyed, rejuvenated and empowered. The non-profit in Nederland has been around since 2007.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A local organization in Southeast Texas is helping single mothers earn a college degree, and laying down a path for them to reach their goals.

SMORE started off as a group that offered special events for single moms, but quickly evolved to help with both financial and emotional support.

Gail Showalter, the organization's president, says she knows what its like to raise kids as a single parent and still try to balance it all, so she started working with moms who were trying to finish college.

"If we can get our moms off of the government payroll and out on their own two feet supporting themselves, which is what they want to do, then we're doing a good thing. The moms we work with are just wonderful. They're workers, they're dedicated and they love their kids," she said.

SMORE is currently hosting a sneaker drive through a social enterprise called GotSneakers.

Donate gently worn sneakers can be dropped off at

8245 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, TX

3810 N Major Dr. Beaumont, TX

8095 Phelan Beaumont, TX

229 Dowlen Rd. Beaumont, TX

152 Grand Chase, Nederland, TX 77627

Donors can all 409-718-0285 for directions or email singlemoms@smoreforwomen.org for someone to pick them up from their home or place of business.

The group will use money raised through donations for moms pursuing a higher education.

So far, Showalter says that they've raised hundreds of sneakers but encourages anyone open to donations to help.

Jackie Guillory is a mother of five, and like many, she faced challenges trying to go back to school.

Guillory says she was feeling alone, but SMORE was the push she needed to keep on going.

She graduated from Lamar University in 2020 with a bachelor's in social work and even though she says was probably the oldest in her class, she felt like she was at the right place at the right time.

"For me, I just put my education in the back of my mind but I never gave up on what I wanted to do, but without Miss Gail, like i said, I knew I was going back but without Miss Gail, I wouldn't be where I am today...I just know it," she said.

Guillory is now a social manager with Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas and credits SMORE with helping her reach that goal.

The organization prefers checks payable to SMORE for Women mailed to:

152 Grand Chase, Nederland, TX 77627