Southeast Texas officials issuing safety reminders for July 4 weekend

BEAUMONT, Texas — First responders are encouraging Southeast Texans to make safe choices while also having fun during the July 4 weekend.

Southeast Texas fire departments and law enforcement officials are reminding people of a few safety measures to take while celebrating Independence Day.

The Port Arthur Fire Department says fireworks are prohibited in rural areas like Sabine Pass and Pleasure Island. Instead, the fire department is inviting the community to attend a safer alternative. The Carl Parker Center at Lamar State College Port Arthur will have a professional fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. on July 4.

The Port Arthur Fire Department would like for everyone to have a safe and fun celebration this 4th of July. Remember... Posted by Port Arthur Fire Department on Friday, July 1, 2022

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are increasing patrol over the weekend to ensure the roads are clear of intoxicated drivers.

INCREASED PATROLS FOR JULY 4TH With the July 4th weekend in full effect, Sheriff Hawthorne would like to remind... Posted by Chambers County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 2, 2022

The Beaumont Police Department said its officers are also planning to patrol the streets to ensure safety throughout Independence Day weekend. Fireworks are illegal in the city, and you could be fined for violating the law.

In addition to taking safety precautions, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says pet owners should also keep their furry pals safe by making sure they are tagged or chipped, just in case they run away from home.

Our pets! We love them and they love us! What they don't love are fireworks! Make your pets safe in your home. Make... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office-Texas on Friday, July 1, 2022

